Don Lemon Files Police Report After Alleged Death Threat from White Nationalist

CNN host Don Lemon filed a police report with the NYPD on Wednesday, after receiving death threats from a Twitter user, TMZ reported.

The messages reportedly included, “F*** you n***** can’t wait to stab your neck,” and “U r a pile of rotting Dogshit,racist,communist, socialist, Liberal moron asshole,i will find u U will pay.ill see u real soon….”

The tweets, and the Twitter user’s profile, appear to have since been deleted, but it reportedly once described the user as “white nationalist conservative . pro gun anti islam anti terrorist anti leftist yes i HATE demorats,blm,antifa ,socialists. heavily armed racist.WLM.”

This comes after Lemon read an open letter to President Trump on the air, in response to what he felt was inappropriate treatment of Myeshia Johnson, the widow of fallen soldier La David Johnson. TMZ says that the Twitter user has indicated online that he’s a supporter of President Trump.

The report labeled the alleged threats as aggravated harassment, which the New York Penal Code describes as when a person “communicates … a threat to cause physical harm to, or unlawful harm to the property of, such person … and the actor knows or reasonably should know that such communication will cause such person to reasonably fear harm to such person’s physical safety or property.” Authorities are reportedly looking into it as a potential hate crime.

